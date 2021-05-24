People with severe COVID symptoms urged to seek medical help

Fiji continues to see people with severe COVID-19 dying at home.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says people are also getting to medical facilities in the late stages of severe illness and death within a day or two.

Dr Fong says Fijians are again being urged to know the severe symptoms of COVID-19, which include, difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, severe headache for a few days, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake; and pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds.

Dr Fong says people who know their loved ones may be showing any of these symptoms are to go immediately to their nearest medical facility or call 165 if unable to get to a medical facility.

The Permanent Secretary for Health is also making it clear that although steam inhalation therapy or kuvui is commonly used as a home remedy to provide relief from congested nasal passages, and symptoms of cold or inflamed sinuses, or other mild COVID-19 symptoms, it is not a treatment for severe COVID-19.

Dr Fong emphasizes that severe COVID-19 is a medical emergency, and relying completely on home remedies can delay urgent medical treatment.

