People with NCDs have a high chance of getting COVID-19

Fijians have been urged to look after loved ones who have pre-existing medical conditions as they are more vulnerable to the Coronavirus.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama highlighted this during Radio Fiji One’s Voqa ni Davui i-Taukei programme.

“Those that are suffering from NCDs, diabetes, heart disease, cancer, these people can be severely affected by this disease so we should be prepared and take good care of them.”

Bainimarama has warned those who continue to spread rumors on Coronavirus to stop.

“Avoid spreading false statement regarding the work done by the Health Ministry and also the rumours that is going on regarding our economy. The spreading of wrong information especially in the workplace should stop.

Bainimarama says there is no time for such things as the priority should be to work together and take heed of the health warnings.

He has urged every Fijian to avoid physical contact with other people and also to wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds as a precaution.

There are currently no COVID19 cases recorded in Fiji.