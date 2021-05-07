People with disabilities face challenges

Inaccessibility to medical supplies, vulnerability to COVID-19 and a lack of assistance are only some of the challenges faced by people living with disabilities.

Disabled Peoples Federation Manager, Lanieta Tuimabu says they are working with various organizations to help address these issues.

Tuimabu says they understand that setting up containment areas is the best way to contain COVID-19, but for them, this is an issue.

“We would like to reach out to persons with disabilities but we are challenged by the restrictions of movement, other safety challenges and the fear, the fear of the virus and then also with our support services, some of us would want to take alone our personal assistance or our carers.”

She says a drive-through vaccination site as proposed by the Ministry will be of great help especially if people with disabilities are given the first priority.

The Federation is also working to ensure that caregivers are provided with the resources needed during this pandemic.