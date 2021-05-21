Home

People still swimming and trekking to move areas

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
June 2, 2021 11:28 am

People sneaking into non-containment areas by swimming and trekking has resulted in non-affected communities facing the risk of COVID-19 spreading to their area.

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete, most of the time authorities are not aware of these people trying their break sanctions in place.

There have been a few arrests in the past of people trying to use different avenues to beat the system and move into other non-containment areas.

However, Dr Waqainabete says most are getting away, only to be caught out by village and area heads, who have been doing a tremendous job in fighting the spread of the virus.

“I would also like to Mr Speaker, raise my disappointment and the disappointment of the Ministry of Health. There have been Fijians who have breached and we have heard of people moving into these areas and potting the Fijians in these areas at risk and this is a concern to us. They have swam across the rivers, moved across the highlands and this is the concern we have. So when we have reports that come through to our Ministry of Health from the commissioners of these areas, this duly investigated, and screening teams dispatched to these villages and settlements so we can work with them. In some instances communities have taken it upon themselves to quarantine these Fijians who have breached that protocol, for a certain period, so we can work with them to ensure this is contained.”

Dr Waqainabete says opening up of containment borders depends on the measured assessment that has been done.

He also says they have had strategic assessment with the guidance of the World Health Organization when it comes to shut down, self-isolation and quarantine decisions.

