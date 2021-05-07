People rushing again for shopping

There is more panic buying this morning in the Suva/Nasinu areas, despite the reminder by the health officials that there is no lockdown happening today.

FBC News has visited a number of areas in the capital and Nasinu, where people have been queued up from before 8am in front of supermarkets.

This is also true for Vodafone and Digicel outlets, as people flock in to receive government assistance which was sent through their MPaisa Account and My Cash.

Majority of these people later have made their way to supermarkets.

FBC News also noted that some people were opting for other services apart from doing MPaisa withdrawal were told to go elsewhere.



The long queue outside a supermarket in Suva today.

Some Fijians say they had gone to supermarkets who are agents and have been told there was no cash on site and advised them to go to visit Vodafone and Digicel outlets.



