People presence in Nausori drops

There are claims that the two confirmed cases of COVID-19 led to a drastic drop in consumers yesterday at the Nausori market.

Bhan Pratap a vendor in the market says Saturday’s are normally a busy day, however this weekend the market was visibly deserted.

“There’s nearly twenty percent coming now, from hundred percent to twenty percent now, see now today is Saturday it should be busy, we can count the person here.”

Article continues after advertisement

Another concerned vendor Balwant Singh who had gloves and a face mask says people need to ensure they have personal protective gear when they are out in public.

“Today I wear the nose mask and hand gloves to sell the Fiji Tabaco because the virus is in Fiji, safety comes first, people should wear the thing.”

Restaurants within the Nausori market facility did not wait to take the risk as staff was provided face masks and gloves from their employees.

While supermarkets in Nausori were in full swing, Police was also out and about breaking up gatherings of multiple people.

Youths were directed by Police not to go to billiards shops, with the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on Thursday announcing a ban of social gatherings of 20 people and more.