Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Eight more arrested for breaking COVID-19 restriction|Health Minister visits to thank and encourage health care workers|FBC takes stringent measures against COVID-19|Places of worship empty, some continue service as normal|People presence in Nausori drops|False information can affect the nation’s mentality|PM: No exceptions to leave Lautoka during lockdown|Man charged for allegedly breaching border restrictions in Lautoka|Don’t put lives at danger: PM|New Zealand has 14 new cases of COVID-19|Military and Police to monitor Lautoka border restrictions|Vulnerable people brushed aside during shopping rush|FTA closed until further notice|Fiji's second COVID-19 case recorded|Second case of COVID-19 was of close contact|Military called in to assist with Lautoka operations|Samoa tests eight for COVID-19|One-off repatriation flights to be organized|Digicel and Vodafone roll out relief packages|Kavewa Island on lockdown|Fiji Airways suspends flights, implements leave without pay|Woman questioned over alleged misinformation on COVID-19|FCCC urges Fijians to stay calm|Fijians take precautionary measures|COVID-19: MOH ramp up contact tracing|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

People presence in Nausori drops

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 22, 2020 4:20 pm
Claims of two confirmed cases of COVID-19 has led to a drastic drop in consumers yesterday at the Nausori market

There are claims that the two confirmed cases of COVID-19 led to a drastic drop in consumers yesterday at the Nausori market.

Bhan Pratap a vendor in the market says Saturday’s are normally a busy day, however this weekend the market was visibly deserted.

“There’s nearly twenty percent coming now, from hundred percent to twenty percent now, see now today is Saturday it should be busy, we can count the person here.”

Article continues after advertisement

Another concerned vendor Balwant Singh who had gloves and a face mask says people need to ensure they have personal protective gear when they are out in public.

“Today I wear the nose mask and hand gloves to sell the Fiji Tabaco because the virus is in Fiji, safety comes first, people should wear the thing.”

Restaurants within the Nausori market facility did not wait to take the risk as staff was provided face masks and gloves from their employees.

While supermarkets in Nausori were in full swing, Police was also out and about breaking up gatherings of multiple people.

Youths were directed by Police not to go to billiards shops, with the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on Thursday announcing a ban of social gatherings of 20 people and more.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.