People of Ra urged to not let their guard down

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
June 30, 2021 12:05 pm

Villagers in the Ra Province are once again on high alert and continue to take necessary precautionary measures to ensure they are safe from the virus.

This follows the Health Ministry’s confirmation that five Prison officers reported positive in Rakiraki two days ago.

Tui Nalawa, Ratu Epeli Niudamu says most villagers are not letting their guard down enforcing strict COVID-19 restrictions in an effort to defeat this killer virus.

He adds no confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Ra province in past weeks means that this storm is not over as the virus can re-emerge anywhere and at any time.

“We can never be too complacent and we are strictly following the Government’s stance in fighting this pandemic. No one will be allowed into the village as of immediately and will await directives from relevant authorities.”

Ratu Epeli says they are now doubling their surveillance, and continue to enforce COVID-19 restrictions, particularly in not allowing visitors to enter any village or residential premises.

“We are now strengthening our lockdown measures. Village Heads have been advised to take this matter seriously as it is a matter of life and death.”

Ratu Epeli also highlighted families are conducting prayer sessions in their respective homes seeking divine intervention in the fight against COVID-19.

The Tui Nalawa says total commitment and support from Fijians and the Vanua can help us defeat this deadly virus.

