People leaving Fiji will be required to pay for COVID-19 vaccines

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete has said when vaccines will be available in Fiji, any Fiji Citizen or Non-Fiji Citizen leaving the country will be required to pay to receive the vaccine.

Waqainabete adds however Fiji Citizens coming into the country will be required to take the vaccine in the country of departure and send over the results before boarding their flights.

“We also know that the vaccines may prevent you from getting infected but it does not prevent that person from transmitting the virus.”

If tested negative and upon arriving into Fiji they will receive a test within the first 3 days which will be free then they will undergo another test after 12-14 days and if tested negative then they will be released.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum earlier confirmed Fiji will only use a vaccine that is certified by the World Health Organization.