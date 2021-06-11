Home

People in HART communities remain vigilant

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 17, 2021 3:39 pm

Fijians living in Housing Assistance Relief Trust (HART) between the Lami-Nausori containment zones are aware of the widespread transmission of COVID-19.

Residents in these housings are mostly single mothers, senior citizens, and people with special abilities.

FBC News visited Nakasi HART and noted that they have implemented restrictions, limiting visitors.

Article continues after advertisement

Residents are required to wear face masks at all times.

Community leader, Anareta Tuiloma says while the current situation has been challenging, it has brought the community closer.

Tuiloma says people at HART are taking turns in manning the entry.

She says people are sharing the little things they have to keep them going as many are jobless.

Many people in the community are also receiving social welfare assistance and they are also overwhelmed by the support from others visiting them.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited.