People eligible for grocery assistance to text 161

The government will roll out the $90 grocery payments to Fijians living in containment areas beginning in Nadi tomorrow.

Those eligible include families in the Nadi and Lautoka containment areas as well as those in the Suva-Nausori corridor.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Economy, Shiri Goundar confirms that those eligible can text their details to the number 161 for both Digicel and Vodafone users.

Fijians will need to text their details including, their name, address, location, number of people in their household and their FNPF number if they have one.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum had earlier explained that this will help teams to identify if people are telling the truth with the Telco’s being able to verify if they are from the location they are claiming to be.

Sayed-Khaiyum also highlighted that the delivery will be through the Vodafone M-Paisa and Digicel My Cash Wallet.

He says people will also be able to phone in and give their bank account details, however, the preferred method is texting.

Sayed-Khaiyum says they want to start out from a smaller area to test this system and will likely start in Nadi, from Momi junction to Lomolomo from tomorrow.