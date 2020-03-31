People converge at lockdown borders

More than 15 police officers are manning the Rewa Bridge checkpoint in Nausori.

A lot of Fijians have come up with reasons and concerns to cross the border but only essential supplies and services are allowed through.

Police at the scene say they are closely monitoring the movement of people into Nausori, adhering to the restrictions announced.

At the Sawani Bridge, farmers from the interior of Naitasiri are meeting teams from the Fiji Agro Marketing teams to sell their produce.

FBC news spoke to some vendors from Bailey Bridge who were at Sawani trying to get their supplies through but have been told to adhere to the processes in place.

Many vendors from the receiving end say they were not given much time to plan out their deliveries and some of their supplies are now stuck at both borders.







