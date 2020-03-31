Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Complete ban on social gatherings|Navua shops closed|People converge at lockdown borders|Valelevu store breaches lockdown, Police step in|People carry out chores in capital city|No physical distancing practiced|Contact tracing is critical|Medical staffing ensured despite lockdown: Health Minister|Follow rules or face 24-hour curfew|Police among 60 arrested for breaching curfew|It's wicked says Doctor Waqanibete|Contact tracing ramped up with new COVID-19 cases in Suva|Turaga ni Koro to monitor travel restriction in maritime villages|British Army recruitment on hold|Five bailed for allegedly breaching the curfew rules|Slowdown in Tourism affects rental businesses|Nabua couple are latest COVID-19 patients, Suva in lockdown from tomorrow|Nationwide curfew time to change from tomorrow|Police investigate leak of patient details|Qiliho urges people not to congregate at border checkpoints|Employers under spotlight for not issuing FNPF letters|Relief packages for Housing Authority and PRB customers|48 more people arrested for breaking curfew|Nurses can face unprecedented mental challenges|Fijians to report any foreign yachts arriving in the waters|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

People carry out chores in capital city

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 3, 2020 12:40 pm
There was still a lot of movement in the Capital City today with people visiting supermarkets to purchase essential items and other products.

There was still a lot of movement in the capital city today with people visiting supermarkets to purchase essential items and other products.

FBC News went around the greater Suva area and noticed that people were lining up outside banks while police increased their presence in ensuring non-essential services and Fijians alike abide by the advisory in place.

People lining up outside banks were seen practising social distancing, however, this wasn’t the case in supermarkets.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, market vendors who normally sell outside the main Suva market could hardly be seen in their usual spots.

Some stalls inside the market were also closed.

Police on foot patrol also sent home a few cobblers who were still sitting at their Kiosks, in breach of the Suva lockdown restrictions.

COVID-19 Awareness

"Mo bula taka ni tiko savasava mo taqomaki mai kina vei ira tale eso"#FBCNews #FijiNews #FJunited

Posted by FBC News on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Click here for more on COVID-19

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.