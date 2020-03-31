People carry out chores in capital city

There was still a lot of movement in the capital city today with people visiting supermarkets to purchase essential items and other products.

FBC News went around the greater Suva area and noticed that people were lining up outside banks while police increased their presence in ensuring non-essential services and Fijians alike abide by the advisory in place.

People lining up outside banks were seen practising social distancing, however, this wasn’t the case in supermarkets.

Meanwhile, market vendors who normally sell outside the main Suva market could hardly be seen in their usual spots.

Some stalls inside the market were also closed.

Police on foot patrol also sent home a few cobblers who were still sitting at their Kiosks, in breach of the Suva lockdown restrictions.



COVID-19 Awareness "Mo bula taka ni tiko savasava mo taqomaki mai kina vei ira tale eso"#FBCNews #FijiNews #FJunited Posted by FBC News on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

