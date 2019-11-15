Pensioner’s monthly allowance reduced by $20

The monthly travelling allowance for all pensioners in Fiji will be reduced from forty to twenty-dollars.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum states this measure will also ensure that unnecessary movements of Fijians particularly the aging population is kept to a minimum.

He adds elderly citizens are the most vulnerable and this measure will ensure they are not easily exposed from contracting the deadly disease.

Article continues after advertisement

“The mortality for people over the age of 65 is high and these Fijians should stay at home until Fiji is coronavirus free. And we encourage younger family members to do their shopping and do the errands for the elderlies”.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this will be reviewed in three months with high hopes that everything will normalize.