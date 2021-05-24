Penalties designed to eliminate community transmission

The Ministry of Commerce and Trade is stressing that penalties for breaching COVID-19 protocols are designed to eliminate transmissions.

During a virtual meeting on business protocols, the small and medium enterprise owners highlighted that apart from reeling from the impact of COVID-19, the new measures in place are also hurting them.

Young Entrepreneurs Council President, Watisoni Nata says their members are feeling the pinch of the third wave.

Nata says it is becoming costly for MSME’s with less than five employees to comply with the protocols.

“Assistance with the supply of sanitary equipment such as hand sanitizers, masks, decontamination processes if applicable, and equipment for self-sufficiency rapid test kits and PCR tests if applicable. If we are going to get penalized for noncompliance, the very least we ask for is support in cash or specific kind in this area to assist us.”

Ministry of Commerce and Trade Permanent Secretary, Shaheen Ali says they will look into the concerns raised however he stresses that safety measures need to be observed.

“Not everything is in our ambit but we will raise your concerns with the respective agencies and to find solutions collectively.”

Ali says enforcement must be strengthened to ensure that businesses continue to practice COVID safety.