Pearl resort pulls out as quarantine facility

The Pearl South Pacific Resort which was declared a quarantine facility a few days ago has pulled out.

FBC News understands the decision was made following objections from the Pacific Harbor community.

In a statement published on the resort’s Facebook page last week, the management had stated that they were working with the Ministry of Health to provide a quarantine facility for primary and secondary contacts of suspected cases.

Following this, a number of people living around Pacific Harbour started raising questions about the resort’s decision to become a quarantine facility.

While some people agreed with the decision, some took to social media saying that when COVID-19 patients will be brought to the resort, the nearby community will become more vulnerable.

FBC News has been reliably informed that a team of health officials were turned away from the resort over the weekend.

An email has been sent to the Resort’s General Manager who is yet to respond.

Questions have also been sent to the Ministry of Health.