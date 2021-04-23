Home

PDF activates response plan

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 26, 2021 12:01 pm

The Pacific Disability Forum Secretariat started its 2nd activation response to the COVID-19 pandemic last Friday.

The Forum has set up teams to work closely and remotely with their national members and regional partners to track the impact of this pandemic on persons with disabilities in Fiji and the region.

The members are also tracking the inclusiveness and accessibility of COVID-19 information shared through official government sources.

This action by PDF follows the 2nd wave of COVID-19 community transmission in Suva.

Chief Executive, Setareki Macanawai says the staff have taken a proactive stand persons with disabilities face greater risk, impact and disproportionate effect due to COVID-19.

He says the Forum is working closely with regional partners to ensure that all information going out to the public are accessible for persons with disabilities.

Macanawai adds this means the inclusion of sign language interpreters, captioning, and use of simple words as well as pictures to convey the message.

