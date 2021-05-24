Home

PCDF help Wainibuka farmers

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
August 19, 2021 4:35 pm

A non-government organization, Partners in Community Development Fiji has helped more than 500 farmers in seven communities in Wainibuka, Tailevu.

Coordinator Nemani Susu says this is part of the NGO’s COVID-19 Activation 2 project to help farmers get back on track during this pandemic.

Susu says the PCDF together with the support from the Agriculture Ministry managed to provide farm equipment, seedlings, and green farm produce to help farmers in the Nasautoka and Nailega districts in Wainibuka, Tailevu.

“It includes vegetable training, financial literacy, the establishment of nurseries and demo plots and also we will be assisting them in terms of handicraft training.”

Nabulini Village headman Waisake Kaloulia says this will help families that have been economically affected by the pandemic.

The Australian government-funded initiative will also focus on women, youth and people with disabilities to establish sustainable and diverse livelihood during this difficult time.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

