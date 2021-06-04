Patients at CWM Hospital closely monitored

In an effort to keep the CWM Hospital in Suva operational, patients have been divided into COVID and non-COVID categories.

Chief Medical Adviser, Dr Jemesa Tudravu says with parts of the hospital cordoned off, they are monitoring the movement of patients and ensure emergency cases are attended to.

Dr Tudravu says the hospital implemented stricter safety measures this week following COVID cases from within.

“People will be going in a longer route so they set paths for people to go if they have COVID patients and non-COVID patients, those separations are done and are cleared. So as long as people coming into the hospital adhere to protocols in place in terms of movement.”

Dr Tudravu says in the last 24 hours, their surgical team were able to carry out operations on both COVID and non-COVID patients.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong had earlier highlighted the wards of concern.

“All these wards have been put on lockdown. These are the acute medical ward, Acute surgical ward, Beqa ward and ANZ ward.”

The Health Ministry is discouraging visitors into the Hospital.

Staff at CWM Hospital are also now accommodated within Suva City after their shift.