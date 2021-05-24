Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Do not be swayed by vaccine misinformation|Passengers await clearance to enter Vanua Levu|Six men arrested for playing cards|Free data provided for getting vaccinated|Blockbuster movies will not release in Fiji|Outbreak expedites socio-economic issues|91 test positive as COVID-19 claims another life|Ministry receives complaints against frontliners|Quarantine facility protocols reviewed|School holidays extended until further notice|EU diverts funds to help Fijians|Lomainasau co-operative not spared by the COVID19 impacts|Over 36,000 food ration packs distributed|Regent Taxi continues to assist its workers|Police monitor residents training at Kashmir hilltop|Lomainasau villagers more vigilant|400 workers back at work|NZ PM reassures assistance for Fiji|People in HART communities remain vigilant|Telehealth platform to help patients in the west|Lami residents on high alert|Transmission allows for virus to become stronger|Land restoration will contribute to COVID-19 economic recovery|More alcohol related arrests recorded|Nausori Health Centre closed|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Passengers await clearance to enter Vanua Levu

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
June 18, 2021 12:42 pm

Passengers on a boat believed to have come from Lautoka are being held at the Nabouwalu Jetty in Bua, Vanua Levu.

FBC News understands, the boat from Mana Island arrived this morning carrying 11 passengers who say they are headed to Labasa for work.

Provincial Administrator Bua, Peni Koro told FBC News, the individuals will not be allowed to leave the Nabouwalu Jetty.

Article continues after advertisement

It is believed the individuals are carrying a pass and authorities in the Northern Division are trying to verify the document.

Government has yet to commence interisland travel for members of the public from Viti Levu to Vanua Levu.

Vanua Levu remains COVID free and restrictions are aimed to ensure that this is maintained.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.