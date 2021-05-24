Passengers await clearance to enter Vanua Levu

Passengers on a boat believed to have come from Lautoka are being held at the Nabouwalu Jetty in Bua, Vanua Levu.

FBC News understands, the boat from Mana Island arrived this morning carrying 11 passengers who say they are headed to Labasa for work.

Provincial Administrator Bua, Peni Koro told FBC News, the individuals will not be allowed to leave the Nabouwalu Jetty.

It is believed the individuals are carrying a pass and authorities in the Northern Division are trying to verify the document.

Government has yet to commence interisland travel for members of the public from Viti Levu to Vanua Levu.

Vanua Levu remains COVID free and restrictions are aimed to ensure that this is maintained.