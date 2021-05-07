Home

Parts of Labasa Hospital cordoned off

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 18, 2021 11:45 am
The Labasa hospital

Certain parts of the Labasa Hospital has been cordoned off as of this morning.

FBC News understands this part of the hospital was the same area that were cordoned off last year when there were positive cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Labasa.

We also understand that Police will be setting up checkpoint at the entrance of the hospital today.

Article continues after advertisement

We have sent questions to the Health Ministry with no response as yet.

This as a family has confirmed that they have been advised to self-isolate as a precautionary measure.

Earlier, Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, had said they will only make announcements when they have all the correct information.

Stay with us for more details.

Police have also set up a road block on the road going into Solove in Wailevu, Labasa.

FBC News can confirm that Police officers are currently at the checkpoint monitoring movement.

