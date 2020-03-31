Part of Kashmir in Lautoka under lockdown

A new confined area within Lautoka has been identified and cordoned off this morning.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho has confirmed to FBC News that part of the densely populated area of Kashmir is now under lockdown.

The Commissioner says the residential area will remain closed off until such time as medical authorities give the all clear for movement restrictions to be lifted.

Article continues after advertisement

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama yesterday revealed that health officials found a man who was displaying symptoms of COVID-19, and had recent travel history, which he was hiding from officials.

“He arrived in Fiji on the 24th of March from Uruguay, transiting through Singapore. Now, you might be wondering how this gentleman arrived in Lautoka when the lockdown came into effect on the 19th of March. After further questioning, we discovered that he had in fact smuggled his way into the confined area. Once inside, it appears he remained within a set area in Lautoka. Now that he’s showing symptoms, our contact tracing teams are determining how many Fijians he may have put at-risk.”

A COVID-19 test will be conducted for the individual and the result will determine whether the lockdown will remain

Meanwhile, the broader Lautoka lockdown was lifted as at 5am.

Residents are free to move around, however authorities still urge people to practice physical distancing and avoid unnecessary travel.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

COVID-19 Awareness "Mo bula taka ni tiko savasava mo taqomaki mai kina vei ira tale eso"#FBCNews #FijiNews #FJunited Posted by FBC News on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Click here for more on COVID-19