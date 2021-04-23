Home

Parliament precincts closed

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 26, 2021 5:14 am

The Parliament precincts shall be closed to all members of the public until further notice.

This comes as the Parliament works to fully adhere to all the life-saving health directives/restrictions/measures put in place by the Ministry of Health.

In a statement, it says Parliament Standing Committee meetings at Parliament suspended until further notice however, any approved Standing Committee meetings shall be conducted virtually.

It adds that only essential services staff residing within the Suva containment area shall be required to report to work.

