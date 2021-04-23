Parents urged to monitor children

The Ministry of Education is reminding parents and guardians to closely monitor their children, and keep them at home during the school holidays.

Minister Rosy Akbar says restricting the unnecessary movement of children is vital.

Akbar says it is important to keep the young ones safe, and prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the community.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds this is not a responsibility to be taken lightly and Fijians must work together to keep everyone safe from the deadly virus.

The Minister is also urging parents to strictly follow COVID-19 safety measures, especially those relating to maintaining good hygiene.