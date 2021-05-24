Home

Parents, teachers and guardians urged to get vaccinated

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 13, 2021 12:45 pm
the Minister for Education Rosy Akbar after getting vaccinated [Source: Twitter]

As a provider for young children, nothing means more than seeing children happy, safe and healthy.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Education Rosy Akbar who is encouraging teachers, parents and guardians during this difficult time.

Akbar says the sacrifices of parents are endless to provide their children with the best.

Article continues after advertisement

The Education Minister has also called on parents, guardians and teachers to get vaccinated for their safety, the safety of their loved ones and their children.

“We must all now show an example to our young ones. An example of bravery, an example of courage, an example of responsibility, an example of resilience and an example of solidarity. Please play your part, as a patriotic warrior in the fight against this relentless enemy and get the jab. If not for your sake then for the sake of our children.”

Meanwhile Akbar also encourages students to continue staying home and to listen to their parents, and continue learning.

She has also called on parents to use this time to support their children in every possible way.

