Parents role critical in current situation

A group of mental health and child specialists believe parents’ roles are more crucial during these difficult times.

Medical Services Pacific Counselling Coordinator, Jacintha Mama’o, says while parents need to talk to their children about the pandemic, it is also important to share the right information.

“COVID-19 has created a lot of trauma, children are affected traumatically with the losses they have experienced not only losing someone they love, but it’s also losing the school environment, their safe learning environment, their friends, and some children would identify they’re being the safe person for them.”

Article continues after advertisement

A recent report by UNICEF Pacific shows that the impact of COVID-19 will affect children for many years and mental health issues, if not responded to, can become quite threatening.

Empower Pacific says help is also available for parents who are unable to communicate with children or are not able to assist them.