Parental engagement critical during school closure: Akbar

The Education Minister Rosy Akbar says despite numerous reminders to parents to keep children at home in this crisis situation, complaints continue to be received of children loitering in towns and cities.

Minister Akbar says these are not normal times and we need to stand in solidarity to protect our children.

She is urging parents to please be vigilant and keep their children at home, adding that the virus is new and Fiji is learning to adjust as it’s still unsafe in public.

The Education Minister says in view of the COVID-19 pandemic the Ministry extended the school closure until 13 June, 2020 particularly given that they were concerned about the welfare and safety of the students.

Unfortunately she says it has been brought to their attention that a lot of children are found out and about in towns and cities.

She says the Ministry is once again reminding students that they cannot access the government subsidized blue cards during this extended school closure period.

Meanwhile, to keep students occupied and engaged, the Ministry and it’s’ teachers will be preparing supplementary resource materials that will be accessible online.

Parents who cannot access online materials will need to visit their school where possible to collect these materials from 4 May 2020.

Parents are again reminded that these resources are supplementary and are non-examinable. These are designed to keep children occupied at home.

Meanwhile, students are also encouraged to stay tuned to Radio Fiji One and Radio Fiji Two for the daily educational radio programmes and very shortly students will be able to access this content the WALESI Platform, free to air television.

