Pandemic causes disruption in medicine supply

COVID-19 has caused global disruption in the supply of medicines and raw ingredients which are used to manufacture the drugs.

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says they are addressing and mitigating any shortage that they encounter.

Dr Waqainabete says the import of some consumables and medicine remains constrained due to global supply chain issues.

Article continues after advertisement

“Those who have reached out to us for certain challenges they have, we have replied to them. We have told them about sources that can be found within Fiji. We have also looked at many ways to be able to mitigate that and ensuring that we can support the medicine and consumable needs of all Fijians.”

Fiji Pharmaceutical Society President, Reenal Chand says the pharmacists are ensuring that they have enough medicines and consumables in stock to cater to all Fijians.

Chand says they do rationing of medicines to ensure enough stock is available.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard