Pacific Eye Institute receives timely assistance

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
September 2, 2021 4:30 pm

The Pacific Eye Institute has had to resort to telehealth services to reach out to patients during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Pacific Eye Centre’s Consultant Ophthalmologist, Doctor Luisa Cikamatana says they have cut down their services and have stopped routine services as well.

“We’ve had to cut down on our services for the safety of the patients and also us, maintaining our COVID-safe measures. We have to stop our routine services so with that came challenges as well.”

While receiving the tablets and laptops donated by Vodafone, Dr Cikamatana says it will greatly assist them in reaching out to patients.

Vodafone’s Chief Marketing Officer, Rajnesh Prasad says the donated item is worth over $6,000.

He adds that this is part of their various initiative to assist those in need during this pandemic.

