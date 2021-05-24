Overseas teams have helped strengthen Fiji’s health system

Medical support and assistance provided by overseas countries during the pandemic have helped strengthen our health system.

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says visiting teams from Australia and New Zealand have contributed tremendously in the areas of giving expertise and helping health teams on the ground.

“Every equipment that we receive, every expertise that is provided our way, every team that comes through AUSMAT and ANZMAT together with New Zealand – gives us the expertise and is strengthening our health system.”

Article continues after advertisement

Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says with our vaccination rate on track, the Health System will come back stronger.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes says Fiji’s handling of COVID-19 has been recognized.

As of 04th September, 96.5 percent of adults have received their first dose of the vaccine, and 51.1 percent are fully vaccinated.