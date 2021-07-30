Over eight percent population fully vaccinated

7,083 first doses and 1,275 second doses of the vaccine were administered nationally in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health says to-date, 300,436 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 48,503 have received their second doses.

This means that 51% of the target population has received at least one dose and 8.3% are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

Meanwhile a total of 159,939 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April, with 202,800 tested since testing began in early 2020.

3,015 tests have been reported for June 29th.

The national seven-day daily test average is 3,027 tests per day or 3.4 tests per 1,000 population.

The national seven-day average daily test positivity is 8.9% and continues on an upward trend.

