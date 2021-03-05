Over 800 undergoing mandatory quarantine

There are currently 836 people who have recently arrived from overseas undergoing mandatory 14 day quarantine.

Fiji currently has seven active border quarantine cases admitted at the Lautoka Hospital Isolation Unit.

It has been three days since the last border quarantine case was reported.

It has been 326 days since the last case was detected outside border quarantine on April 18th 2020.

Fiji has had 66 cases in total, with 57 recoveries and two deaths, since our first case was reported on March 19th 2020.

The last 48 cases have been international travel associated cases detected in border quarantine.

A total of 32,612 COVID-19 laboratory tests have been conducted, with a daily average of 264 tests per day over the last seven days, and a weekly average of 1476 tests per week over the last two weeks.