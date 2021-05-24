Over 80 percent COVID-19 deaths unvaccinated

The Minister for Health says over 80 percent of people who have succumbed to COVID-19 have not received their first dose of the vaccine.

Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says this is worrying, adding that only a few who died had received their first dose.

He says no one who is fully vaccinated has died so far which is an indicator that the vaccine works.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry of Health target is to vaccinate 586,651 adults.

The Ministry of Health has so far vaccinated over 500,000, with the majority being those who have received their first dose.

The Minister also says he is worried for vulnerable groups especially those above 50 years of age, as they make up the most number of deaths.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard