More than 600 new cases and five fatalities|Be wary despite decline in COVID infections|Screening and swabbing continues|Over 80 percent COVID-19 deaths unvaccinated|CWM hospital services operational|West tops Public Health Infringements|Late jabs see salary delays for teachers|Council supports Ministry to reduce widespread transmission|VMSA ready to assist Fiji|Navua charitable organization reaches out to more Fijians|FEMAT to be used as COVID facility|Young Entrepreneurs Council supports "No jab, No job" policy|Drive-through swab underway at Civic Center|High death rate continues with 468 new infections|73% target population receive first dose|MoH changes COVID response|Bua holds chiefly burial under COVID-19 protocols|Market vendors directed to get jab or stay out|Support frontliners: PM|27 infringement notices issued in 24 hours|Drive through swabbing in Navua commences|Cuvu Health Centre closed temporarily|Woman, 102 amongst the dead as 918 new infections announced|Ministry won't test symptomatic people as Fijians told to stay at home|Over 700k screened by mobile teams|
Over 80 percent COVID-19 deaths unvaccinated

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
July 25, 2021 7:11 am

The Minister for Health says over 80 percent of people who have succumbed to COVID-19 have not received their first dose of the vaccine.

Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete  says this is worrying, adding that only a few who died had received their first dose.

He says no one who is fully vaccinated has died so far which is an indicator that the vaccine works.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry of Health target is to vaccinate 586,651 adults.

The Ministry of Health has so far vaccinated over 500,000, with the majority being those who have received their first dose.

The Minister also says he is worried for vulnerable groups especially those above 50 years of age, as they make up the most number of deaths.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

