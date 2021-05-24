Over 700k screened by mobile teams

6,281 individuals were screened and 1,962 swabbed at stationary screening clinics in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 342,970 individuals screened and 61,971 swabbed to date.

The mobile screening teams covered 4,220 individuals and swabbed 866.

This brings the cumulative total to 730,701 individuals screened and 63,937 swabbed by mobile teams to date.

239,996 samples have been tested since this outbreak started while 282,857 tested since testing began in March 2020.

3,412 tests have been reported for July 20th.

The national seven-day daily test average is 3,772 tests per day or 4.3 tests per 1,000 population.

The national seven-day average daily test positivity is 29.7%.

As of the 21st July 419,673 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 86,505 have received their second doses.

This means that 71.5% of the target population have received at least one dose and 14.7% are now fully vaccinated nationwide.