Over 68, 000 Fijians receive booster dose

The Ministry of Health has administered booster doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to 68,099 individuals in almost two months.

The booster dose program began at the end of last November and 48 percent of booster-eligible persons have received their doses until January 24th.

The Ministry says in Fiji, 142, 240 persons are considered eligible for booster shots.

The Ministry is also expecting to receive more Pfizer vaccines soon which will be used for booster doses and as a vaccine for children.

The booster vaccine and vaccination for children are not considered mandatory, however, the Ministry is encouraging all eligible individuals to be vaccinated or get a booster dose.

It says this will help navigate Fiji into a safer COVID zone that supports the socio-economic revival and safer reopening of schools.

Vaccination of children under 12 years remains part of ongoing discussions as sourcing those remains difficult.