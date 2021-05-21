Home

Over 60,000 COVID tests conducted

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
May 30, 2021 5:05 pm

More than 60,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted as part of containment efforts for the second wave of the outbreak.

Head of Health Protection, Dr Aalisha Sahukhan, says they tested 1, 978 samples yesterday adding that our daily average of testing is over 2,400.

“There have been 331 cases during this current outbreak that started in April and over 60,000 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted just during this outbreak that started in April. And in total we’ve conducted over a hundred and three thousand tests since we started testing early last year.”

Dr Sahukhan adds the most recent data shows that testing in the Central division is continuing to happen at a very high level.

“We’re exceeding our target of three tests per 1000 population. However, we’re also seeing that the average daily test positivity is also increasing and right now it’s sitting at about 1.5 percent. That’s below our threshold of 2 to 5 percent but we know the increasing cases in the central division is causing an increase in this test positivity. “

There have been three recoveries as of yesterday and there are now 233 active cases.

