Over 60 villages in Kadavu screened and assessed

The district of Yale, Nakasaleka, and Yawe in Kadavu have been classified as COVID-19 hot spot areas with over 200 positive cases emanating from these zones in recent days.

Health Ministry’s Chief Surgeon and FEMAT Clinical Leader in Kadavu, Doctor Josese Turagava says they’ve picked up over 300 cases so far and the numbers are expected to increase.

Doctor Turagava the screening and assessment have been completed in 65 villages and 18 settlements to date.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds over the past two weeks, a good number of villages in Kadavu have voluntarily imposed lockdown protocols, reducing the risk of intermixing between villagers.

“I think there is a lot of community support, a lot of friendship that is noted and which is really good because the people are taking it as their own initiative, the government doesn’t have to feed the patients. Each of this is actually being looked after.”

Doctor Turagava says his team of Health Officials are concerned with the district of Nakasaleka as people continue to be wandering around without a valid reason.

“They’ve gone through each of the villages and settlements. There are still some people who are still refusing and locking us out which is probably around 5 to 10 percent, but we’ve been able to screen almost everybody in villages and settlements.”

Meanwhile, 255 individuals have recovered and were discharged with 5 COVID-19 patients still admitted at the Vunisea hospital in stable condition.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard