Over 56,000 Fijians vaccinated

More than 56,000 Fijians have been administered the first dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine two days ahead of schedule.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says this is great news for Fiji.

Bainimarama says the second doses are reserved for those who have been vaccinated.

He says they are working hard to secure enough vaccines to extend immunity to all eligible Fijians,

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has closed all its vaccination sites.

No site will to be open for vaccination today.

According to the Ministry, the remaining vaccine stock will be used for targeted vaccination activities.

The second batch of vaccines through the COVAX facility is expected to arrive next week.

The next phase of the vaccination rollout will start soon after these 24,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are received.

Until then, Fijians have been urged to continue to register to get vaccinated.

Registering in advance will reduce the waiting time at future vaccination sites.