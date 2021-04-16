Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

COVID-19

Over 56,000 Fijians vaccinated

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 17, 2021 8:27 am

More than 56,000 Fijians have been administered the first dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine two days ahead of schedule. 

In a tweet, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says this is great news for Fiji. 

Bainimarama says the second doses are reserved for those who have been vaccinated. 

Article continues after advertisement

He says they are working hard to secure enough vaccines to extend immunity to all eligible Fijians,

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has closed all its vaccination sites.

No site will to be open for vaccination today.

According to the Ministry, the remaining vaccine stock will be used for targeted vaccination activities. 

The second batch of vaccines through the COVAX facility is expected to arrive next week. 

The next phase of the vaccination rollout will start soon after these 24,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are received. 

Until then, Fijians have been urged to continue to register to get vaccinated.

Registering in advance will reduce the waiting time at future vaccination sites. 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.