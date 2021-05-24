Over 500 penalized for not wearing masks

538 people were booked for failure to wear a mask in a public place between November 1st and the 15th.

23 bookings were made for failure to wear a mask travelling in a public service vehicle while 70 bookings were recorded for breach of curfew.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says they will continue to book those who are not complying with the COVID-safe health measures.

He is urging all Fijians to work with the Ministry of Health to prevent a third wave of COVID-19 in the country.

The public have been urged to take the Ministry’s call for compliance seriously as failure to wear a mask in public continues to be a concern.