Over 400 families in Cakaudrove receive assistance

The livelihoods of 423 families in Cakaudrove have been boosted with cash assistance from the Adventist Development Relief Agency (ADRA).

Arriving at a time they needed it the most, the assistance has allowed families to buy food supplies to meet their needs.

Nacodreudreu Village Community Health Worker Ana Titibuna says their food security and livelihood have been greatly affected by the recent natural disasters and made worse by the current COVID-19 situation.

Titibuna says their farms are just recovering from the natural disasters and at the moment they are relying on yaqona and copra for some income.

But, since the COVID-19 hit, they haven’t had any buyers.

She is thanking ADRA for coming in at a time they needed help the most.

The cash assistance is part of the TC Yasa response under the Rapid Humanitarian Assistance to Cyclone Affected Communities in Fiji Project funded by the European Civil and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) .

A total of 32 families in Nacodreudreu were assisted with the cash initiative..