Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Pearl resort pulls out as quarantine facility|More police checkpoints erected|Frontliners receive second jab of AstraZeneca|Cunningham Stage 1 residents out in numbers to get vaccinated|Mental health screening for individuals in isolation|Over 400 families in Cakaudrove receive assistance|Working from home has its set of challenges|Farm Road community implementing COVID-19 measures|Six more test positive to take daily total upto 24|Self-isolation can impact a person's mental health: Dr Fong|Villages continue to implement COVID-19 measures|18 new cases of COVID-19 recorded on Saturday|Commissioner Central assigns team to assist|Breach of health restrictions a real concern|Wearing of masks in containment areas now mandatory|Over 300,000 careFIJI App downloads|86 active COVID cases in Fiji|Vaccination for the Central Division to start tomorrow|Cane crushing season dates discussed|Some screening clinic in the Central Division relocated|Waila and Tacirua being screened and in isolation|More details expected soon on areas of interest|All movement stopped in and out of Muanikoso|51 arrested for social gathering|No bus services for containment areas on Sundays|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Over 400 families in Cakaudrove receive assistance

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
May 24, 2021 11:39 am

The livelihoods of 423 families in Cakaudrove have been boosted with cash assistance from the Adventist Development Relief Agency (ADRA).

Arriving at a time they needed it the most, the assistance has allowed families to buy food supplies to meet their needs.

Nacodreudreu Village Community Health Worker Ana Titibuna says their food security and livelihood have been greatly affected by the recent natural disasters and made worse by the current COVID-19 situation.

Article continues after advertisement

Titibuna says their farms are just recovering from the natural disasters and at the moment they are relying on yaqona and copra for some income.

But, since the COVID-19 hit, they haven’t had any buyers.

She is thanking ADRA for coming in at a time they needed help the most.

The cash assistance is part of the TC Yasa response under the Rapid Humanitarian Assistance to Cyclone Affected Communities in Fiji Project funded by the European Civil and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) .

A total of 32 families in Nacodreudreu were assisted with the cash initiative..

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.