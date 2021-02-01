Over 39,000 COVID tests conducted

A total of 39,142 COVID-19 laboratory tests have been conducted, with a daily average of 328 tests per day.

The Ministry of Health in a statement says there are currently 900 people who have recently arrived from overseas undergoing mandatory 14 day quarantine in government supervised border quarantine facilities.

It says that there are no new cases of COVID-19 at the moment adding that one active case remains admitted at the Lautoka hospital isolation unit.

Article continues after advertisement

The Health Ministry says it has been 17 days since the last border quarantine case was reported, and 350 days since the last case was detected outside border quarantine.

Fiji has had 67 cases in total, with 64 recoveries and 2 deaths, since our first case was reported on March 19th 2020.

The last 49 cases have been international travel associated cases detected in border quarantine.