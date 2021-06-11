Home

Over 36,000 food ration packs distributed

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 18, 2021 4:09 am

To date, a total of 36, 230 food ration, grocery and essential item packs have been distributed by Government.

Around 2,397 packs have been delivered to Nadi lockdown areas with around 146 packs delivered to Kinoya lockdown areas.

Fijians in home isolation living in Lami/Suva/Nasinu/Nausori areas were delivered 783 packs.

There were also grocery and essential item packs distributed to lockdown areas and families who are in home isolation in Caubati, Cunningham, Dilkusha/Waila, Nadera/Samabula, Lami, Tacirua, Nakasi/Narere/Wainibuku and Raiwasa.

Currently, there are 567 households in the lockdown area of which 117 households have more than six members and four families have more than 12 members. Households with more than six members have been provided two packs while those with 12 or more members have been provided with three packs.

