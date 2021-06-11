Home

Over 350,000 downloaded the careFiji app

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 14, 2021 4:03 am

The careFIJI contact tracing application has been downloaded 359,049 times as of yesterday, June 13th.

Fijians are being urged to update their careFIJI Contact Tracing Application as it now has the QR CHECK-IN feature available.

This new QR-code based function will strengthen the efficacy of contact tracing data, giving the Health Ministry contact tracers another leg-up to stay ahead of the spread of the virus.

Article continues after advertisement

The careFIJI App has helped the Ministry of Health to quickly identify and notify Fijians who have had contact with someone carrying COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health and hardworking front liners are very grateful for the vigilance of people in ensuring they have the careFiji app installed.

