Over 300,000 careFIJI App downloads

The Ministry of Health is imploring Fijians who haven’t downloaded the careFIJI app to do so at the earliest.

Over 300,000 Fijians have downloaded the app so far and there is a need for others to do the same as it is a critical step in contact tracing.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says some of the 18 who tested positive for COVID-19 announced today visited well-known shops, grocery stores and other commercial facilities within the containment area.

Doctor Fong says having the app under these circumstances will make the contact tracing data gained from the careFIJI app very important.

The Permanent Secretary for Health has on many occasions emphasized that the App is an important tool in the fight against the killer virus.

Doctor Fong is urging Fijians to have the app downloaded and ensure phone Bluetooth is turned on to help keep us safe and also assist in fast-tracking contact tracing efforts.