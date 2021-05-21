Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
18 new cases of COVID-19 since last night|Breach of health restrictions a real concern|Wearing of masks in containment areas now mandatory|Over 300,000 careFIJI App downloads|86 active COVID cases in Fiji|Vaccination for the Central Division to start tomorrow|Cane crushing season dates discussed|Some screening clinic in the Central Division relocated|Waila and Tacirua being screened and in isolation|More details expected soon on areas of interest|All movement stopped in and out of Muanikoso|51 arrested for social gathering|No bus services for containment areas on Sundays|Shop N Save Nabua cordoned off|4,769 food packs distributed yesterday|Eight more test positive including family from Samabula|Muanikoso cases not linked|Staying indoors best option for Nadali resident|Families receive hot meals from First Responders|Muanikoso records three new COVID-19 cases, area locked down|Parts of Muanikoso cordoned off|MCTTT establishes digital portal|Markets buzzing following weekend of lockdown|Estimated 3,000 food packs to be distributed today|Rakiraki containment zone lifted|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Over 300,000 careFIJI App downloads

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
May 23, 2021 2:47 pm

The Ministry of Health is imploring Fijians who haven’t downloaded the careFIJI app to do so at the earliest.

Over 300,000 Fijians have downloaded the app so far and there is a need for others to do the same as it is a critical step in contact tracing.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says some of the 18 who tested positive for COVID-19 announced today visited well-known shops, grocery stores and other commercial facilities within the containment area.

Article continues after advertisement

Doctor Fong says having the app under these circumstances will make the contact tracing data gained from the careFIJI app very important.

The Permanent Secretary for Health has on many occasions emphasized that the App is an important tool in the fight against the killer virus.

Doctor Fong is urging Fijians to have the app downloaded and ensure phone Bluetooth is turned on to help keep us safe and also assist in fast-tracking contact tracing efforts.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.