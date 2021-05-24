Over 300 new infections with four deaths

Fiji has recorded 312 new infections of COVID-19 and four deaths in the 24 hour reporting period that ended at 8 am today.

The first death is a case that was previously announced as under investigation to determine if COVID-19 was the cause.

This is an 82-year-old woman from Qauia in Lami.

She had pre-existing medical conditions, was bedridden, and died at home.

According to protocol she was swabbed and tested positive for COVID-19.

She was declared dead by the attending medical officer and after investigation, it has been determined that the cause of death was COVID-19.

Other members of her household have also tested positive. She was not vaccinated.

The second death is a 68-year-old man from Toorak, who was admitted at the CWM Hospital in Suva after presenting to the FEMAT field hospital last Thursday in severe respiratory distress and testing positive.

He died yesterday in the intensive care unit.

His doctors have determined that his death was caused by COVID-19. He was not vaccinated.

The third death is a 39-year-old woman from Knolly Street in Suva who tested positive and was admitted at CWM Hospital after having severe symptoms of COVID-19 at home, including shortness of breath.

She died yesterday in the intensive care unit, and her doctors have determined that her death was caused by COVID-19.

She had received her first dose of the vaccine this month. She was not fully vaccinated.

The fourth is a 70-year-old man from Veisari, Lami who presented in respiratory distress and died last night at the Raiwaqa Health Centre.

According to protocol he was swabbed and tested positive.

His doctors have determined that his death was caused by COVID-19.

He was not vaccinated.

A 54-year-old male who tested positive for COVID-19 at CWMH has also died.

He was admitted to the hospital for a severe pre-existing non-COVID-19 illness and it has been determined by his doctors that he died due to that illness and not due to COVID-19.

He was not vaccinated.

