Over 300 new COVID-19 cases in three days

The Ministry of Health confirms that since Saturday, Fiji has recorded a total of 329 new cases.

It says of these cases 142 were recorded on Sunday and 187 new cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am yesterday.

The Health Ministry says of the 329 cases recorded since the last update, 213 cases were recorded in the Central Division; 105 were recorded in the Western Division, 11 in the Northern Division, and nil cases in the Eastern Division.

Article continues after advertisement

There are currently 3,116 active cases of COVID-19 as a total of 55,236 individuals have recovered.

Fiji’s national seven-day rolling average is 334 daily cases calculated for 13th January 2022.

The Ministry of Health in its latest update confirms that there have been 16 COVID-19 deaths recorded.

Nine deaths were recorded from the Western Division and seven from the Central Division.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong confirms the first COVID-19 death is a 53-year old man from the Western Division who died at home on 23rd December 2021. He was not vaccinated.

The second COVID-19 death was a 92-year-old man from the Western Division who died at home on 8th January 2022. This man was not vaccinated.

The third COVID-19 death was a 38-year old woman from the Western Division who presented to the Lautoka Hospital on 8th January 2022. She was admitted but later died on 12th January 2022.

The woman had pre-existing medical conditions that were assessed to have contributed to her death. She was fully vaccinated.

According to Doctor Fong, the fourth COVID-19 death was a 54-year old woman from the Western Division who presented to the Lautoka Hospital on 11th January 2022. She was admitted and later died on 12th January 2022. This woman had pre-existing medical conditions and was fully vaccinated.

The fifth COVID-19 death was a 68-year old man from the Western Division who died at home on 16th January 2022. He had pre-existing medical conditions and was not vaccinated.

The sixth COVID-19 death was a 65-year old man from the Western division who died at home on 12th January 2022. He had pre-existing medical conditions and was fully vaccinated.

The seventh COVID-19 death was a 69-year old woman from the Western Division who died at home on 14th January 2022. She was not vaccinated.

The eighth COVID-19 death was a 66- year old man from the Western division who died at home on 14th January 2022. He had a significant pre-existing medical condition which was assessed to have contributed to his death. He was fully vaccinated.

Doctor Fong says the ninth COVID-19 death was an 81-year old man from the Western Division who died on 11th January 2022. He was not vaccinated.

The tenth COVID-19 death was a 71-year old woman from the Central Division who died on 14th January 2022. She had pre-existing medical conditions and was not vaccinated.

The eleventh COVID-19 death was a 47-year old woman from the Central Division who died at home on 15th January 2022. She had multiple pre-existing medical conditions and was not vaccinated.

The twelfth COVID-19 death was a 21-year old man from the Central Division who died at home on 16th January 2022. He had no known pre-existing medical conditions and he was fully vaccinated.

The PS Health says in accordance with the protocol for all deaths outside the hospital or on arrival, a sample was collected after death and tested for COVID-19, with a positive result.

Dr Fong adds after an investigation, it has been determined that, in the absence of evidence of other illnesses, COVID-19 was the cause of death.

The Permanent Secretary adds the thirteenth COVID-19 death is a 55-year old woman from the Central Division who died at home on 13th January 2022. She had a pre-existing medical condition and was fully vaccinated.

The fourteenth COVID-19 death to report was a 97-year-old man from the Central Division who died at home on 15th January 2022. She was fully vaccinated.

Doctor Fong adds the fifteenth COVID-19 death was a 60-year old woman from the Central Division who died at home on 12th January 2022. She had pre-existing medical conditions and was not vaccinated.

The sixteenth COVID-19 death was a 74-year old man from the Central Division who presented to the CWM Hospital Emergency Department on 15th January 2022. He was admitted and later died on 16th January 2022. He was fully vaccinated.