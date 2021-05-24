Home

Over 260,000 Fijians receive first COVID-19 jab

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 24, 2021 12:40 pm

45% of Fiji’s target population which is equivalent to 261,151 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 Astrazeneca Vaccine.

The Health Ministry says 5% of our target population which is 27,654 Fijians, have received their second dose of the vaccine and are now fully vaccinated.

Head of Health Protection, Dr Aalisha Sahukhan stressed last night that the COVID-19 virus is deadly and has urged Fijians not to let anyone mislead them into thinking otherwise.

Dr Sahukhan says that a COVID-19 vaccine has been reserved for every Fijian adding that the vaccine is safe and highly effective in protecting against severe disease and death and dramatically reducing infections and hospitalizations.

“We know that the Oxford- AstraZeneca vaccine works very well to prevent severe disease from the very same variant that is causing our outbreak – the Delta variant. We have very clear evidence on this from the United Kingdom where they have found that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is 92% effective against hospitalization after 2 doses.”

Dr Sahukhan says other than getting vaccinated everyone can still take the measures to stay home as much as possible, wearing a mask if they need to leave the house, making sure they have their careFiji app on if they have a smartphone and keeping at least 2 metres between themselves and others outside their household.

