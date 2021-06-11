Over 243,700 receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

In the last 24 hours, a total of 4,355 first doses and 730 second doses of the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine were administered nationally.

The Ministry of Health says this brings the total number of first dose vaccinations to date to 242,721and 6,224 second doses into the arms of Fijians.

Nationally, 41% of the target population of people aged 18 and over have received the first dose of the vaccine.

The Ministry says 42% have received the first dose in the Central Division, 56% in the Western Division, 12% in the Eastern Division, and 12% in the Northern Division.