Over 24,000 households receive seed packs

As of last week, the Agriculture Ministry has distributed seed packs to 24,856 households at a value of $298,848.

Minister Doctor Mahendra Reddy says the distribution will continue and they encourage households to acquire seed packs from their nearest Agriculture office.

Dr Reddy says there has been an overwhelming response and they’ve seen, first hand how households have started to provide vegetables for their own consumption.

He adds this program has indeed provided sustainable livelihood options to those affected by the current pandemic.

