Over 22k ration packs distributed

More than 22,000 food ration packs have been distributed so far to households in the Suva and Nausori containment area.

Ministry of Economy Coordinator, Kamal Gounder says distribution for the lockdown area came to an end yesterday.

The distribution included those in home isolation and cordoned off areas.

Article continues after advertisement

15,381 packs were distributed in the last four days, 4,250 during the earlier lockdown and 2,500 packs to households in isolation.

The Ministry says for now they will continue distributing rations to families in isolation and quarantine areas.