Over 200,000 Pfizer vaccines expected

The Ministry of Health is working on procuring over 200,000 Pfizer vaccines for children.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says this will be administered to children between the ages of 12 and 17.

“We are expected to get about 220,000 doses and that’s for the 12-17. The fact that we have already done some of the 15-17 with the Moderna means that we have doses to go to the younger age group if we have the authorization to do it.”

Doctor Fong says they are also waiting for scientific approval to administer the Pfizer vaccine to children below the age of 12.

17,966 children above the age of 17 have received the Moderna vaccine as of last Friday.

The children’s vaccination program will resume next Monday.

